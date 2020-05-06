Mail-in election ballots are arriving

More than the equivalent of three-quarters of Douglas County’s Republicans watched a town hall featured the six candidates for county commission.

Early estimates of the viewership on Monday night were just short of 15,000 people, not counting those who watched on Facebook Live.

According to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office there are 20,293 active Republicans registered to vote in the county.

Only Republicans will have the three county commissioner races on their ballot. Clerk Treasurer Kathy Lewis said residents can still change their registration, but will have to obtain a new ballot at the Election Center behind the Douglas County Courthouse.

On Monday night the six candidates for county commission sparred before a live television audience.

While there is no in-person voting for the Douglas County primary, there are some persons collecting mail-in ballots.

On Monday, the county set up a tent behind the historic county courthouse where ballots may be dropped off.

Election Administrator Dena Dawson was offering curbside service on Monday for residents dropping off ballots.

She said that ballots that are dropped off save the county the cost of postage. Ballots started showing up in Douglas County mailboxes on Saturday.

All six Douglas County commissioner candidates appear on the Republican primary ballot. Both Democrats and Republicans get to vote for their party’s nominee for U.S. Congress, while all voters will see two Supreme Court seats on the ballot. Residents of Topaz Ranch Estates and Indian Hills will get to vote for general district improvement district trustee.