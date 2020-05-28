Lyon reports first coronavirus death

The first Lyon County death from the coronavirus was announced on Wednesday night.

A woman in her 70s with an underlying condition was the fifth person to die in the four counties, according to Carson City Health and Human Services. The Carson agency serves as public health officer for Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

Lyon has been the second hardest hit in the outbreak, with 56 cases, 10 of which are still active. The death brings the total for the counties to five, with three people in the hospital.

The third Douglas resident in five days was reported to have contracted the virus. A woman in her 40s was added to the total.

Data shows a 12th person in the 89423 ZIP Code was positive as of May 26. Those results are lagging behind the announcements by about three days and don’t include the most recent two Douglas cases.

Douglas has seen five new cases of the virus since the beginning of Phase 1 openings.

One part-time Carson City resident who was determined not to have the virus is Gov. Steve Sisolak. On Wednesday the governor’s officer revealed that Sisolak did not contract the disease while visiting a Carson City Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation office late last week to thank employees. The state found out Tuesday that one of the employees had since been reported positive for the disease. The employee wasn’t actually at the office when the governor was visiting.