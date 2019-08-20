Lyon County Commissioner Greg Hunewill dies

Lyon County Commissioner Greg Hunewill died on Aug. 19, according to Lyon County Manager Jeff Page.

Hunewill had been dealing with health issues since January. He died at Carson Tahoe Hospital in Carson City.

Hunewill was elected to the County Commission in 2014 and ran unopposed in 2018. He served in District 5 (Yerington, Mason Valley and Smith Valley). He served as a member of the Nevada Association of Counties Board of Directors, represented Lyon County at the Mason and Smith Valley Conservation Districts, and the Walker River Irrigation District. Commissioner Hunewill had also served as a member of Smith Valley Advisory Board prior to being a County Commissioner.

Hunewill’s family is making funeral arrangements and an announcement of services will be issued at a later date.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hunewill family and Commissioner Hunewill’s friends. He will truly be missed. His patience, thoughtfulness and attention to detail will be hard to replace,” Page said in a press release.