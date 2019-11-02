Lots of ways to enjoy Turkey trot

Registration is now open for the third annual Carson Valley Turkey Trot, a fun 5k walk/run on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28. Be at Minden Park at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving is all about family so all ages are welcome at this community event. Parents may run along with their kids in the “Turkey Dash” if desired, and do feel free to bring your little ones in strollers. Sorry, for safety reasons no scooters, skateboards or bikes are permitted. Dogs on leash are welcome too, as long as they are kid and dog-friendly. You can walk, jog, or run, or do a little of both — it’s your choice. To add to the fun, there will be coffee, hats, snacks, swag bags, photo booths, and prizes (the top three in each age division for the 5k will receive awards).

Event schedule:

Day of Race Pack Pick up at 7:30-8:45 a.m.

Day of Registration at 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Turkey Dash Kids Warm Up at 7:50 a.m.

Kids Turkey Dash at 8 a.m.

Turkey Trot Welcome at 8:45-8:50 a.m.

Turkey Trot Warm-Up at 8:50-9 a.m.

Turkey Trot Race Start at 9 a.m.

Awards at 10 a.m.

Parking can be found street-side near the park or in the parking lot on the corner of Esmeralda and 3rd St. and the corner of Mono and 4th St. Plan to leave your valuables at home or in your vehicle.

Unable to do the walk or run? You can still get involved by volunteering please call 782-3711 for information. Sponsor opportunities are available to add to the success of this popular local event. With sponsorships starting at just $100, you can help raise funds to feed families and four-legged friends in our community. Through your sponsorship, you will have the opportunity to share your business with other giving members of our community.

Register now at thefoodcloset.org/turkey-trot-faqs.html. Download sign up forms, to sponsor, participate in the run/walk, or volunteer at the event at admin@carsonvalleycommunityfoodcloset.org. All proceeds benefit the Carson Valley Community Food Closet and the Douglas Animal Welfare Group.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com