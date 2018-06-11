Lots of arrests, but not too many drinkers over weekend

The Carson Valley Days street party was relatively quiet on Friday night with only a few instances of drunkenness.

According to Douglas County Sheriff's Office jail records, 63-year-old Bridgeport man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after he was spotted taking a nap on the sidewalk along Waterloo near Lampe Park.

That evening three people were taken into custody on alternative sentencing violations and one person for possession of a controlled substance.

Saturday was busier, with three people taken into custody on a stolen weapon charge at Lampe Park. A Gardnerville man was arrested for having an animal at large.

Two people were taken into custody after midnight, one for disorderly conduct and another for protective custody, which happens when people are too intoxicated to care for themselves.

That portion of Gardnerville saw two more arrests Sunday night with one man taken in on a fugitive warrant while another was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Four arrests for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and minor consuming alcohol occurred Friday afternoon at Zephyr Cove.