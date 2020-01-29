Longtime Douglas resident to seek commission seat

Former Whittell and Carson girls basketball coach Nathan Tolbert announced his candidacy for Douglas County Board of Commissioners District 5 on Wednesday.

Tolbert, a Johnson Lane resident, is a 1991 graduate of Douglas High School and 1993 graduate of Western Nevada College.

“I went to school here, was married here, work here and am raising a family here,” Tolbert, 46, said. “I want to honor the heritage and history of Douglas County while also planning for a promising future for my children and beyond. We currently do not have a voice on the Board that represents families and the working population, and it’s time for the next generation of leaders to step up.”

He is an assessment coordinator for Minden firm Beneficial Designs Inc. He and wife Christi own TNT Graphic Services.

Tolbert said he plans to use his experience from working in both the public and private sectors, and from owning his small business in the Valley to bring an objective perspective.

“If elected, my goal will be to weigh all of the information and evaluate each issue on a case by case basis while considering the merits and weaknesses, and engaging in civil conversation with my fellow residents and Commissioners to arrive at the best decision for our county and the future,” Tolbert said.

Tolbert said he also encourages respectful debate.

“With all of the political turmoil stemming from local groups pitted against each other, it is time someone begins to bridge the gap and attempt to restore civil discourse,” he said. “The current political climate in Douglas County could arguably be characterized as toxic. We need to remember that the one thing everyone agrees upon is that we want to preserve a rural lifestyle and the beautiful setting we enjoy every day. It is essential that we work together to achieve this common goal.”

The District 5 commissioner seat has been held by Barry Penzel since he was elected in 2012. Penzel has yet to make an announcement on whether he will seek a third term on the board. Candidate Walt Nowosad had announced he is also seeking the District 5 seat. All three men are Republicans.

For more information about Tolbert, go to http://www.nathantolbertdistrict5.com.