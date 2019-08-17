Zumba instructors step up for Haley

When Haley Vana was only 3 years old, Gardnerville residents gathered to help the little girl with a brain tumor.

About 1,500 attended a spaghetti feed for 700 that raised twice as much for the Minden girl.

And that wasn’t near the end of the support the Vanas received so Haley could seek treatment she needed.

A benefit performance was conducted by Dance Workshop, an art raffle was held, businesses issued challenges to raise money in 2002.

As if beaten back by the outpouring of support from Carson Valley residents, Vana’s tumor went into remission in 2006. She attended Minden Elementary and was part of the class that wrote a poem about what the town would look like in a century as part of the Minden centennial.

But in March, Haley’s brain tumor started growing again, according to sister Amanda Laca.

“She has had to undergo several more craniotomies and biopsies,” Laca said. “She is currently on an immunotherapy-chemotherapy drug and although the side effects are unpleasant, they seem to be doing their job.”

In order to help fund Haley’s therapy and trips to Stanford in California, Zumba instructors at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center are hosting a fundraiser 6 p.m. Aug. 23.

There is also a gofundme page set up for anyone who’d like to help out.

“Our town was such an incredible support in many, many ways when Haley had her first diagnosis,” Laca said.