Zone changes go to county

IF YOU GO

It will be a busy day on Tuesday for Douglas County planning commissioners as people seek zone changes to match their master plan designations.

The oldest of the set is being sought by Genoa resident Ron Bommarito, whose property at 185 Mill St. has been master planned neighborhood commercial for 20 years, but was never changed over.

The Hellwinkels are seeking a zoning map amendment on their two acres located at 1691 County Road, which was changed from single family residential to multi-family in September. The maximum buildout for that property is 32 units.

A zoning map amendment for Bently property located near Fremont Street and Kiss Lane would allow up to 18 homes on 37 acres.

Commissioners approved a master plan amendment changing the property from five-acre residential to two-acre residential at a Dec. 7 rehearing.

Another zoning map amendment is being sought by Bently for 9.22 acres located on Dresslerville Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The property surrounding the NuSystems Building at Centerville and Dresslerville was originally neighborhood commercial and agriculture. Under a master plan amendment approved on Sept. 18, the property was converted to single family residential.

Another zone change is being sought in the Gardnerville Ranchos at 1291 Centerville Lane to convert single family residential to half-acre lots on 5.43 acres.

Last up is the conversion of four lots adding up to 1.76 acres from tourist commercial to half-acre single family at Topaz Lake.

The combination will allow two buildable parcels, since the present parcels are too small to have both a well and a septic system.

Planning commissioners meet 1 p.m. Tuesday at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden.