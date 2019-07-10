Zephyr Point building dedication on Sunday

The dedication of the Dobbins Hall Building at Zephyr Point at Lake Tahoe takes place 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

In its present location since 1924, Zephyr Point began serving Lake Tahoe and the surrounding area and has continued to grow and be a vital part of the community for more than 95 years.

Dobbins Hall has been a foundational building on the grounds of the camp and conference center. Although small renovations to the current building have taken place over the years, this is the first total renovation of this historic building. Dobbins Hall was first constructed in 1937. It has served as the main worship facility for the camp and conference center.

Within the walls of Dobbins Hall, memories have been created by churches, community groups, organizations and family reunion gatherings. Zephyr Point also offers a wide variety of programs from Day Camp (ages 6-12) and the adventures of the youth Base Camp & High Camp programs for Jr. High and High school students, to ministry training and spiritual formation retreats.

This $2 million renovation was performed by Miles Construction and was made possible by donations from supporters of Zephyr Point, grants from the HEDCO and Charis Foundations, dedicated legacy families, devoted Presbyterian synods and churches, hard-working volunteers and through continued prayer from the Board Members and CREW of Zephyr Point.