You’ve Got Maids in Carson City partners with Cleaning For a Reason to help clean homes of those stricken with cancer

Exhausted from another round of weeklong chemotherapy treatments with a depleted immunity system, Leticia Krozier turned to social media for help.

"I asked if someone could just come over and clean my bathroom," she recalled.

That's when her cousin recommended she look into charitable organization Cleaning For a Reason.

"Magically, I was matched with these wonderful ladies," Krozier said.

In a twist of serendipity, the newly formed company, You've Got Maids of Carson City, had just registered with the charitable organization that offers two free home cleanings for women with cancer.

"As a new company in town, not only did we notice a general need in the community for high-quality cleaning, but we also wanted to give back to the community," said Marci Deerfield, operations manager. "With Cleaning For a Reason, we provide two free cleanings to our clients so they can focus their energy on getting well."

Krozier, a mother of three, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in July. Her treatment includes weeklong chemo treatments in the hospital.

"Not only am I away from my babies a whole week, but it also affects my blood cells, I have no immune system," she said. "Any little bug can send me back into the hospital."

The cleaning service showed up on Friday to clean Krozier's home from top to bottom.

"It's amazing," Krozier said. "It's such a weight off my back. It just means I get to spend more time with my family."

Deerfield said the nationally franchised company, locally owned by Bruce Jurgensen, is a good fit as it uses all eco-friendly products and takes special care to wear booties to avoid transfer of any impurities.

You've Got Maids of Carson City, 1802 N. Carson St., suite 159, serves Reno, Carson City, Gardnerville, Minden, Dayton, Incline Village, Crystal Bay, Stateline, South Lake Tahoe and most areas in between.

Clients apply for the free cleaning to Cleaning For a Reason at cleaningforareason.org then referred to You've Got Maids of Carson City.

It's been difficult for Krozier as a stay-at-home mom to Madison, 10, Lillian, 4, and Baylee, 2, to ask for help.

"I was very independent. I cleaned the house, fixed dinner, did all the running around. I never even used a babysitter," she said. "Losing who you are because of cancer is hard."

But she know she needs to rely on others for the sake of her children and husband, Kevin.

"Not only does he work full-time, plus overtime, to help pay for medical bills, he has to completely take care of everything when I'm away," she said. "He's done such a great job taking care of everything."

Krozier has three more treatments left and plans to schedule her second free cleaning while she's in the hospital in January.

"That way it'll be safe for me to come home," she said. "Then I can just focus on getting better."