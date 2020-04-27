Youth OK after close call at old power dam

A 17-year-old youth was taken for treatment of minor hypothermia symptoms on Friday after East Fork firefighters and Douglas Sheriff’s Search & Rescue responded to a water rescue at the Old Power Dam in Gardnerville.

Rescuers said they fished three teens out of the East Fork of the Carson River after they jumped off the old dam and were trapped at the base.

A mother of one of the teens said she got a call her son was on the way to the hospital.

“My son and his friend got trapped in ice cold, rushing water and could not swim out because of strong, swift currents,” she said. “Plus after struggling for 45 minutes, they were just completely out of strength. Twenty more minutes and they may have succumbed to the cold.”

The Record-Courier is not identifying the teenager or his mother due to his age.

“This is a great time to remind you that as weather gets nicer, please find a safer place to swim,” East Fork Professional Firefighters said in their social media post.

The National Weather Service said in a statement issued on Monday that daytime temperatures in the upper-70s to mid-80s are expected to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing flows on creeks, streams and rivers.

“Fast, cold water could result in incidents with more river use due to warmer daytime temperatures,” forecasters said. “Anyone venturing near rivers or streams should exercise caution as the water will be frigid. If you plan on being in the water use proper gear, such as flotation devices and wetsuits.

Two brothers died in subsequent summers after jumping off the dam’s remnants in 1991 and 1992. Robert and Timothy Jim were trapped at the bottom of the dam by the swirling waters.

An effort to render the dam less of a dangerous occurred when Navy demolition experts blasted away much of the dam in 1998. Emergency officials estimated a half-dozen or so deaths had occurred at the spot due to drownings over the previous decade.

The dam was constructed in 1917, but was cursed from the beginning.

One of the workers on the project was crushed and eventually died. Angler C.F. Rickey was electrocuted June 15, 1919, when his fishing poll crossed to power lines as he was walking along the river.