Youth bowling league rolling at Silver Strike

Wink’s Silver Strike Youth Bowling league is getting ready to roll; interested parties are invited to a startup meeting at the bowling alley in the Gardnerville Ranchos 10 a.m. Saturday.

Wink’s youth league is open to bowlers ages 3-17; all participants must be able to spin the ball the length of a lane without assistance. Led by coach Max Cutright, the league emphasizes sportsmanship and helps players develop balance, patience, and hand-eye coordination. Youth league members also receive discounts to bowl at Wink’s.

Youth league coordinator Stacey Winklepleck said one thing that sets WSSYB apart is the chance to earn scholarship money for college, and every youth member is eligible for this benefit.

“There’s lot of opportunity with bowling that you don’t necessarily get in any other sport,” she said.

Stacy and her husband Jim have owned Wink’s Silver Strike Lanes since 2015. Jim participated in the Professional Bowlers Association from 1979-1986, and Stacey enjoys bowling for fun. Their love of the sport extends through the couple’s family members, and they were inspired to start the youth league as a wholesome way to get more children interested in bowling.

Wink’s Silver Strike Lanes is located at 1281 Kimmerling Road, Suite 8 in Gardnerville. Call 775-265-5454 for information.

Food distribution and donations

The Carson Valley Community Food Closet offers free food distribution on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8-10 a.m.; all are welcome. Dry and canned goods and household products will be available. Recipients are asked bring their own reusable baskets, bags, and boxes, if possible.

CVCFC periodically offers food distribution as a way to connect with people who “may not have accessed our services before,” said Director Sarah Sanchez.

Representatives from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) will be on hand to answer questions about their services and provide guidance and help with program enrollment.

Food donations to CVCFC are accepted from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Entrees, proteins, and canned fruits and vegetables are among the items most needed. Fresh produce is welcomed through CVCFC’s program, “Plant. Grow. Give.”, which invites gardeners to either “grow a row” intended for the food closet or donate excess harvested items. General cleaning of homegrown produce is appreciated, and fresh fruit and vegetable donations may be tax-deductible.

CVCFC is located 1251 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. Questions may be directed to 775-782-3711 or info@thefoodcloset.org.

Dash and Dine takeout events

Tahoe-Douglas Elks host a “Dash and Dine Date Night for Two” on the second and fourth Friday in September. Each takeout meal provides two servings and is prepared by local Lodge members. Donation is $25, and reservations must be made by 4:30 p.m. the Thursday prior to each event.

Tomorrow’s menu features fish and chips with coleslaw. On September 25, barbecue chicken with Santa Maria-style beans and potato salad will be served.

To reserve an order, call the Lodge at 775-265-5483 and leave a message with your name, phone number, how many dinners-for-two you’d like, and the time between 5-7 p.m. you plan to pick up the food.

The Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge is located at 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Proceeds from local Elks’ events support organizations and causes for veterans, seniors, and youth in our community.