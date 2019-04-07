Young at Heart’s annual ice cream social

April 13 is that special time of the year again when the Douglas County Community & Senior Center opens it doors to everyone for a good old-fashioned ice cream social. They will be serving ice cream, root beer floats, and banana splits, followed by playing bingo.

The event is free to Young at Heart members and $5 to others. Join the YAH that day for $5 and enter free. Your membership pays for itself instantly and also entitles you to attend the Christmas luncheon at the center. Plus, members receive two free bingo cards that day. Additional bingo cards are just $1. The center is located at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

The Douglas Dems put the "fun" in fundraising

Whether you are already a lover of the dice game "bunco" or just want to learn, here's a date you shouldn't to miss. On April 27, the Douglas County Democratic Women are inviting the public to join in this fast moving, social dice game involving 100 percent luck and absolutely no skill! It's fun for everyone and beginners are welcome. Winners take home prizes and proceeds from the event go toward the group's goal of making a difference in our community. Bring along your friends to share in this fun afternoon from 1-4 p.m. There will be snacks, and adult beverages available. Registration is $25 a person. Make check payable to DCDW and mail to P.O. Box 939, Minden, NV 89423 before April 24. Questions? Call 602-549-5378.

Want to find out what is so special about the Lions Club?

On May 4 you are invited to the Lions Tri-Club Dinner at the Topaz Lodge. The theme is "Proud to be an American," with guest speakers Alex and Amber Carrillo of INTEGRAS who will deliver an amazing program about our American flag. Tickets are $27.50 a person. Reservations accepted through April 24, at club meetings or by mail. Cocktails at 6:30, with dinner of prime rib and chicken with all the fixings, including dessert served at 7 p.m. Raffle and door prizes. Please make your dinner reservation check payable to and mail to Carson Valley Lions Club, Attn: Lion Elizabeth PO Box 314, Minden, NV 89423-0314. Questions? Call 552-5580.

Save the date for Lacy J. Dalton

The place to be on June 6, is at Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park at 6:30 p.m. to help kick off their Thursday evening concerts beginning with country music legend Lacy J Dalton. Dalton is an American country singer and songwriter with a career spanning several decades. In March 2017 she was inducted into the "North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame," and in 2018 she was nominated for a Lifetime Achievement Award. This year's Dangberg Summer Festival sponsors include Douglas County, Nevada, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Dr. James the Dentist and Associates, Carson Valley Accounting, Nevada State Bank, HolidayinnExpress Minden Nevada and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation. Concert ticket prices are $15 general admission for adults and $10 for "Friends of Dangberg" members. Young people 16-years and under enter for free. Please bring your own seating and you are welcome to bring a picnic. No pets allowed (except service animals). For our full Dangberg Summer Festival schedule, please visit their website at dangberghomeranch.org.

