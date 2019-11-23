Young at Heart donates bus

Young at Heart recently donated a 16 passenger and two-wheel chair capacity bus to the Family Support Council.

The mission of the Family Support Council is to provide Education, Prevention, and Intervention series to support growth and development of healthy families. The Family Support Council has been serving residents of Douglas County for more than 30 years. As a 501(c)3 Non-Profit organization, Family Support provides a wide variety of confidential and free support, resources, referrals, and educational services. Family Support advocates for victims of violence as well as provide shelter for adult and child victims. Family Support Council also provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, or traumatic brain injuries. Emergency family resources are always free of charge. Family Support Council will be using the bus to transport participants for group therapy, group activities, and staff training.

“Thank you to Young at Heart for supporting this much needed service for Douglas County,” wrote Family Support Council officials.