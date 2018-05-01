Yard work resulting in lots of gas line breaks

Nice weather has brought out the landscaping heavy equipment and the accompanying danger to gas lines.

East Fork Fire Protection District responded to three reports of broken gas lines in four days.

A Mackay Way homeowner digging post holes hit a half-inch gas line in the Johnson Lane area about 6 p.m. Friday.

East Fork Capt. David Bourne said firefighters were able to clamp the line and stop the flow of gas, before Southwest Gas personnel responded to fix the broken hose.

A backhoe hit a gas line at an address on Centennial in Genoa around 2 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday, firefighters responded to a report of an excavator hitting a gas line at about 1 p.m. in Ruhenstroth.

They were able to clamp the line shut before Southwest Gas responded.

"East Fork Fire Protection District would like to remind everyone that if you smell gas, leave the area immediately and call 911," Bourne said.