Wreck knocks out power to Ranchos neighborhood

A vehicle collision in the Gardnerville Ranchos knocked power out to about 120 homes on Monday morning.

Douglas County deputies and East Fork firefighters responded to the wreck at the intersection of Tillman Lane and Zinfandel Drive at around 8:30 a.m.

No one was reported injured in the collision, but one of the vehicles involved struck a power box on the corner.

Power was shut off while NV Energy personnel repaired the box. Homes affected included those on nearby Alicia Circle.

According to the power company, electricity was restored by noon.

The collision also damaged boxes belonging to Charter Cable and Frontier Communications.

Recommended Stories For You

On Saturday, the California Highway Patrol responded 7 a.m. to a report of a truck that overturned, dumping 40,000 pounds of onions and seriously injuring the driver.

According to the CHP, the tractor trailer rolled on Highway 395 a mile south of the Mammoth Lakes turnoff.

The 2013 Freightliner went onto the shoulder and tipped onto its side.