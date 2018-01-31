Wreck blocks 395 through Walker Canyon

An overturned semi closed Highway 395 through the Walker Canyon for more than five hours on Tuesday.

The California Department of Transportation issued a statement at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday that the highway was closed.

Detours directed northbound traffic out of the Bridgeport area on California State Route 182 to Nevada State Route 338 to Nevada State Route 208, and then reconnecting with Highway 395 north of Topaz.

Southbound traffic was detoured off Highway 395 at Holbrook Junction, and then down Nevada State Route 208 to Nevada State Route 338S, through California State Route 182 into Bridgeport.

The wreck was cleared by 2:20 p.m.