Wreaths Across America returns to Minden

Eastside Memorial Park in Minden is participating in Wreaths Across America for the second year.

The cemetery plans to place a wreath on every veterans’ grave during the holidays, according to spokeswoman Nadia Sandoval.

The Nevada Veterans Coalition and volunteers will place about 8,000 wreaths on the gravesites and at the columbarium 9 a.m. Dec. 14.

The Wreaths Across America is a nationwide remembrance conducted in 50 states, U.S. territories and other countries where servicemen and women are interred. The day was developed in the early 1990s to thank veterans for preserving the American way of life.

The wreaths are placed at each veteran’s headstone or along the columbarium each year through the work of organizations and the public who wish to attend.

Brett Palmer, president of the Nevada Veterans Coalition, said Wreaths Across America is to honor veterans by paying them for back for the times they were away from family during the holiday or special events.

“Veterans sacrifice all the time with their service,” he said. “We should be honoring them every day.”

For more information, visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and click Eastside Memorial.

For information: http://www.eastsidememorialpark.com. Every penny received goes to the purchase of a wreath. The price is $15 per wreath.