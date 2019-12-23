Wreaths Across America arrive in Carson Valley

Volunteers place wreaths on the graves of veterans in the Garden Cemetery on Monday morning.

Matt Bruback/Main Street Gardnerville

Volunteers placed the Wreaths Across America at the Garden Cemetery on Monday morning after the bulk of their wreaths arrived on Saturday.

Main Street Gardnerville Executive Director Matt Bruback said the wreaths were placed by 15 volunteers.

About an inch of snow lay in Gardnerville on Monday morning when the wreaths were placed.

Eastside Memorial Park plans to replace its remaining wreaths 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to their Facebook Page.

The Minden cemetery put out a call for help laying the 150 or so wreaths.