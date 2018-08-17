World War II bomber returns to Minden

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum, part of the Flying Legends Victory Tour, is bringing a B-17 bomber to the Minden-Tahoe Airport, Aug. 27 – Sept. 2, just in time to get hearts pumping for the upcoming Aviation Roundup airshow, Oct. 13-14.

The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will feature a rare and fully restored B-17G World War II Bomber named "Sentimental Journey." The "Sentimental Journey" was built in 1944 and is one of only ten B-17Gs that is still flying today. This high-flying, long-range bomber was nicknamed the "flying fortress" due to its ability to suffer extensive battle damage and still return home. Today, the "Sentimental Journey" is maintained in tip-top condition and has been featured in numerous Hollywood films. This B-17 delivers a one-of-a-kind experience where spectators have the opportunity to climb aboard and soak in the breathtaking stories of courage and service by Americans during one of the most important periods in U.S. history. The public can even purchase tickets for an opportunity to fly aboard the "Sentimental Journey."

Dates and times for the Flying Legends of Victory Tour at the Tahoe-Minden Airport are:

Tours: 2â€“6 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. â€“ 6 p.m. Tuesday â€“ Thursday; 2 â€“6 p.m. Friday â€“ Sunday

Rides: 10 a.m. â€“ 1 p.m. Friday â€“ Sunday.

For more information about the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, including tours and flight seats, visit FlyingLegendsTour.com.

Advance purchase, discounted tickets for the Aviation Roundup are now available online.

The Carson Valley region serves as the host community for the Aviation Roundup. Lodging options include boutique, name brand and gaming resorts. For more information go to VisitCarsonValley.org.