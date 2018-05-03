Work takes Highway 395 down to one lane starting Sunday night

Beginning Sunday evening, overnight single-lane closures will once again be in place on northbound Highway 395 between Airport Road and Stephanie Way as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues improvements to highway intersections.

The single lane closures will take place periodically over coming months between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings, with reduced speed limits through the work zone, state transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said. Periodic roadway shoulder closures will also continue.

The approximately $1.8 million project by contractor A&K Earthmovers, Inc. will make the following improvements to the highway corridor traveled by approximately 30,000 vehicles daily:

A new traffic signal will be installed on northbound U.S. 395 at Airport Road, providing a protected left-hand turn to and from Airport Road.

At Johnson Lane, an approximately 1,800-foot merge lane will be constructed to provide safer right-hand turns from Johnson Lane to northbound U.S. 395. The existing merge lane from Stephanie Way to northbound U.S. 395 will also be extended to the same length with removal of an existing winter chain-up area.

Intersection roadway striping, lighting and concrete islands will also be slightly modified to accommodate the new traffic signal and enhance traffic safety.

Temporary turn lane closures are also scheduled to start at U.S. 395 and Airport Road in mid-May. For approximately one week in mid-May, left-hand turns will not be available between southbound U.S. 395 and Airport Road as part of initial construction of a traffic signal on northbound U.S. 395 at Airport Road. All other directions of U.S. 395 and Airport Road will remain open, but both directions of U.S. 395 will be reduced to one lane at Airport Road and speeds will be reduced to 55 mph. An approximate two-mile detour will be available via Johnson Lane and Heybourne Road. NDOT will keep drivers updated as the schedule for Airport Road turn lane closures is finalized.

Construction is anticipated to wrap up in mid-summer.