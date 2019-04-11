Work on Highway 28 use path starts April 22

Final construction of State Route 28 shared use path, water quality and traffic safety improvements will begin April 22 with single lane closures and short-term full road closures south of Incline Village. Project completion is anticipated for early July and will be announced prior to opening.

Beginning April 22 day and nighttime single lane closures will take place Sunday evenings from 8 p.m. through 5:30 p.m. Fridays in areas between the southern end of Incline Village and three miles south of Sand Harbor State Park. Weekend single lane closures may also occur during off-peak season. Motorists should anticipate 20-30-minute travel delays.

Overnight full road closures of State Route 28 south of Incline Village are tentatively scheduled for April 29-May 1, May 6-7 and May 14-15 from 8 p.m.- 6:30 a.m. as remaining bridges are installed on the shared used path. During those overnight hours, both directions of SR 28 will be closed between Lakeshore Boulevard in southern Incline Village near Tunnel Creek Café and Sand Harbor State Park. The closures are weather dependent and subject to change. Advance notice will be provided so motorists can plan accordingly.

Additional construction-related closures and tips include:

The Memorial Point roadside parking lot and restroom will continue to be closed for construction staging.

Beach and trail access between Lakeshore Boulevard and Sand Harbor State Park may be closed during construction. For traveler's safety, access to beaches or trails is not allowed through the construction zones.

Recommended Stories For You

Roadside parking from Ponderosa Ranch Road to approximately three-plus miles south of Sand Harbor State Park will not be allowed during construction. Travelers should pay special attention to no parking/tow-away zones throughout the project area as towing will be enforced in no parking zones.

With potential travel delays, vehicle owners are encouraged to be aware of vehicle fuel and/or electric charge range and utilize available fueling/charging stations before traveling through road work zones.

Begun in 2016, the multi-year project will build a three-plus mile shared-use path from the southern end of Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park. The pathway has been excavated and paved, four bridge decks installed, and 2,800 linear feet of storm drain pipes, a pathway tunnel and 5,000 linear feet of reinforcing wall installed. This year, final drainage, landscaping, paving and other finishing work, as well as installation of remaining bridge decks, will take place.

When open this summer, the new pathway by contractor Granite Construction will enhance safety and mobility for everyone on the roadway. More than 2.5 million vehicles a year travel on State Route 28, mixing with as many as 2,000 pedestrians and bicyclists who park and recreate near the roadside on peak days, creating safety and accessibility concerns on the mountain highway. Three new parking areas near the Ponderosa Ranch and Tunnel Creek Café will also provide safer parking options.

Project information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com/SR28 or by calling (775) 888-7000.