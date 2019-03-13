Work on Centerville to last one more month

Work is expected to be done on Centerville Lane just south of Gardnerville by mid-April.

State transportation officials said bad weather delayed construction along the route.

"Construction did not take place over recent weeks, as any roadside work in the very saturated soils would have trekked heavy mud across the roadway surface, dirtying passing vehicles and creating potentially slippery conditions for drivers," Nevada Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said. "It also would have created potentially dangerous conditions for workers."

Ragonese said work on widening the bridge over the Cottonwood Slough is complete. The next step is for crews to backfill roadside slopes and pave the widened roadway.

"As part of construction to widen the Cottonwood Slough bridge, a sharp roadside drop-off remains in the work zone," she said. "For safety, traffic lanes currently remain reduced to one lane to help keep vehicles safe from this construction-related roadside drop-off."

She said the placement of the lane closures were established to allow trucks to avoid making U-turns using the church parking lots or Aspen Park property.

"We appreciate the understanding of all community members and drivers of this project to further connect the Ranchos with safer bicycling and walking options," she said.

The project is a quarter mile southwest of Highway 395 between where Centerville becomes Gilman Avenue and Waterloo Lane.

The $1 million project is being conducted by Q&D Construction. An estimated 5,000 drivers use the road daily.

In addition to adding bike lanes and a sidewalk across the bridge, roadway drainage improvements are also underway.

Ragonese said the project will eventually include a bike path between Lampe Park and the Douglas County Community & Senior Center with the Gardnerville Ranchos, Douglas County's most populous single community.

That project will eventually require the widening of Lutheran Bridge over the East Fork of the Carson River.