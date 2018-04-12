Work on Bently Heritage site may be done by July

Work on the Bently Heritage Project is scheduled to be completed in time for Independence Day.

Government liaison Carlo Luri told members of the Minden Town Board last week that building and site work should wrap up by July 2.

"We're closing in," he said. "You can see they're putting in rock work and landscaping."

Luri said the project is on target to achieve LEED Gold certification, making it the second property in Minden.

The other property is the Minden Bank building renovated by Chris Bently.

Utility work associated with the project has been underway on Buckeye Road.

Recommended Stories For You

The centerpiece of the project, the Minden Mill, will be home to a whiskey distillery that's open to the public. Other liquors will be produced in the former butter building, including vodka and gin, which don't require the same aging that whiskey does.

Work on the mill was literally capped off in May 2017 when the roof was restored.

While the mill's shape will remain intact, the facade of the butter creamery, designed in 1916 by Frederic DeLongchamps, is all that remains of the former 94,000 square foot building. The new structure, located at the corner of Highway 395 and Buckeye Road, is reduced in size to 21,766 square feet.

Much of the equipment required for the distillery will be housed in the creamery building.

Built in 1906 in conjunction with the extension of the V&T Railway and the founding of the town of Minden, the mill appears on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Work to convert the mill and the neighboring Minden Butter Manufaturing Co. building into a distillery open to the public began in 2015 by owner Christopher Bently.

The four steel silos have been combined into a cloverleaf structure. Visitors will be able to look down on the copper stills in the silos from floors located inside the brick portion of the mill.