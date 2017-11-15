Work continues on Walker Canyon fire

Firefighters are racing the wind to get a fire burning in Walker Canyon suppressed before a winter storm arrives.

The 370-acre Chris fire began Monday morning when a motorist lost control of a Jeep Cherokee that rolled down a hill.

As of Wednesday morning, firefighters and a line around a fifth of the blaze burning south of Walker.

Highway 395 reopened 1 p.m. Tuesday after being closed for just over 24 hours, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The fire caused rocks and debris to roll down onto the highway, which complicated the effort to clear it.

"Fire crews are working hard to continue to keep fire growth minimal as a storm system moves through the area with high winds," fire officials said. "Precipitation is also expected that could help with firefighting efforts."

The Chris fire was burning five miles north of Sonora Junction near the Chris Flat Campground around 11:28 a.m. on Nov. 13. The fire burned west into National Forest System lands managed by the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest's Bridgeport Ranger District. According to fire officials, the Chris Fire did burn up to the boundary of the Bootleg Campground, but caused very little damage. The Chris Flat Campground was not affected by the fire.

Bridgeport District Ranger Jeremy Marshall thanked travelers for their patience when Highway 395 was closed due to suppression activities and all the agency cooperators assisting with the incident.

These agencies include U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, California Division of Forestry (Cal Fire), Nevada Division of Forestry, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Antelope Valley Fire Department, East Fork Fire Protection District, Carson City Fire Department, Sparks Fire Department, Mono County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, California Department of Transportation, Nevada Department of Transportation.

Fire resources include 10 handcrews, 19 engines, one dozer, one water tender, two air attack and three helicopters. The total number of personnel is currently 250.