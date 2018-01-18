Work begins on S-curve apartments

The demolition of the former Sierra Gourmet Grill heralded work on a Gardnerville apartment building located in the S-curve.

County commissioners approved the project on the site of a former car lot in January 2017.

Sierra Gourmet Grill was closed by a kitchen fire in November 2015. The property owner sought apartments on the property, the plan for which was partially rejected by the Gardnerville Town Board.

Following Gardnerville's Plan for Prosperity, planning commissioners endorsed a zoning map amendment in 2016 to add commercial space to the site, making it mixed-use commercial.

Owner Martin Stahl is planning to build a trio of two-story apartment buildings, each of which will have a single car garage in the bottom and two bedrooms in the top floor.

In during discussions on the project, Stahl estimated the apartments would be roughly 1,300-square-feet.

The town is also working on the flooding issues in the S-curve, which was one of the original motivations for obtaining the site of the former Condron Shell station across Highway 395 from the apartments.

The Sierra Gourmet Grill opened in the winter of 2013 as part of the Nevada Unique Store.

Before it was a restaurant, it was the home of Carson Valley Auto Mart for 17 years.

As recently as December 2011, the property was being advertised as a park and sell.