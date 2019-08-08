Work begins on museum’s ag exhibit

Work has begun on a new outdoor agriculture exhibit at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

The museum raised $100,000 to qualify for a $229,500 grant.

Project Manager Frank Dressel said a donation from a local rancher pushed efforts to the $100,000 matching grant the museum required.

Genoa resident Roger Falcke is the contractor for the Edwin L. Wiegand Ranching and Agricultural Heritage Exhibit, which broke ground on July 15.

Dressel said they hope to be done in a month and a half.

A 2,820-square-foot metal-roof pole barn and a 540-square-foot machine and equipment shed will be built between the museum and the Old Gym Playhouse.

The exhibit will provide a secure spot for larger ranch equipment, and event space and allow more space to bring many of the museum’s artifacts out of storage.

The 4,000-square-foot exhibit is one of the biggest projects the Douglas County Historical Society has taken on since the opening of the cultural center in August 1994.

On Saturday, a score of people joined the society for cake celebrating its 24th anniversary.

The center occupies the former Douglas County High School, built in 1916 under the same act of the Legislature that built the historic Douglas County Courthouse.

Historical Society Director Dale Bohlman graduated from the school in 1959. He said he was one of three students who worked as janitors at the school, which meant he had keys to the building.

Douglas High 1956 graduate Jim Blaisdell remembers the bus pulling up and one of the students driving when he first attended the Gardnerville school.

Cake was served in honor of the anniversary as museum officials offered tours to visitors.

The center is open 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is located at 1477 Highway 395 in Gardnerville.

The center also houses the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Carson Valley Visitors Authority.

For information write dchs@historicnv.org or call 782-2555.