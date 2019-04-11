Work begins on Minden housing project

Dirt work has begun on a project at the intersection of highways 395 and 88 that could bring 55 new apartments and 80 single-family homes to Minden.

Carson Valley Inn owner Mike Pegram owns the 30 acres that are part of the Nevada Northwest Specific Plan located along Highway 395.

According to a representative of R.O. Anderson Engineering, Pegram plans five acres of multi-family, and 18.92 acres of single-family housing. The property also includes six acres of neighborhood commercial.

In 2001, the property was approved for a casino and 400,000 square feet commercial development, which developers said was the equivalent of three Walmarts.

Pegram's Away They Go received a master plan amendment to multi-family, residential and neighborhood commercial in September 2017.

The project's main access would be an extension of a road connecting the intersection at Highway 88 to Ironwood Drive in the first phase.

Recommended Stories For You

Pegram also owns the property behind the Gardnerville Walmart, which could see between 850 and 1,000 homes.