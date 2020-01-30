Work begins on Gardnerville Station

Work to install an underground drainage structure began at Gardnerville Station on Monday.

The 13,000 cubic foot reservoir is designed to reduce the amount of water on Highway 395 during heavy storms.

On Monday night, the Nevada Department of Transportation began preliminary surveying in advance of a project to repave Highway 395. That work is expected to occur in 2022, depending on funding.

State surveyors will close one lane of the highway in small sections as they locate utilities between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Feb. 7

Crews will be surveying specific utility, storm drain and sewer utility locations. Future single lane closures may be needed to further identify specific depths of certain utilities.

The state will construct drainage infrastructure for the new catch basins.

Town officials say the work will prevent a 50-year flood from crossing the highway and reduce the water over the highway to 2-4 inches deep in a 100-year-flood.

Burdick Excavating Co. won the $222,340 bid to construct the reservoir. Of that total, $200,000 was funded by a grant.

The town obtained the station in 2013 after the county couldn’t find anyone willing to bid on it at auction.

Work on the station has been funded using money from the Brownfields & Petroleum Fund, Community Development Block Grant and Douglas

There has been a gas station at the intersection of Main and Mission streets in Gardnerville since Bessie Gefeke opened the Traveler’s Service Station in 1928.

The gas station on the south end of Gardnerville was leased out in 1941 by the Gefekes and had several owners including the Hickey family,.

Virgil Condron purchased it in 1958 and Shell built a new station on the site in 1961.