Work begins on East Fork Justice Court remodel

While it sounded like the judge was really hammering the gavel next door, it was just the demolition crew working on the remodel of East Fork Justice Court.

The seats were all gone on Monday, and the jury box looked more like kindling than lumber, as work began on the junior court in the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

East Fork is one of the busiest single-justice courts in the state, which means it will be taking its show on the road this month while work is conducted.

Court Administrator Bobbie Williams said the remodel of the 40-year-old courtroom will focus on accessibility.

“Funded entirely from designated funds and grants, with nothing coming from the general fund, this remodel will increase seating in the busiest courtroom in the county by about 25 percent,” she said. “Additionally, it will ensure that the general seating and jury box are ADA compliant.”

With a $21,145 grant from the Nevada Supreme Court, the remodeled courtroom also will incorporate advances in technology including upgrading the evidence presentation system to be on par with the district courts.

While work is underway, East Fork Justice Court will be roving around the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center’s courtrooms and other spaces.

It will even make a trip to the newly remodeled Tahoe Township Justice Court later this month. To find out where court will be held this month, check at eastforkjusticecourt.com