Woodfords market grand opening Saturday

Mad Dog Cafe and Market at Woodfords Station will host its grand opening 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday

Located at the intersection of highways 88 and 89, new owner Jennifer Quillici restored and renovated the building that has served travelers for decades.

The opening features costumed actors recounting tales of old Woodfords, Snowshoe Thompson, a Pony Express rider and early pioneers.

"Locals, travellers and lovers of history can now enjoy old-fashioned hospitality in this warm and quaint ambiance," organizers said. "The outdoor picnic area and new upper deck is a nice option for dining with amazing views of the Sierra Nevada and Carson Valley."

Nature and Wildlife artist Karri Smith has her work on display in the new Gallery.

Karen Dustman will be autographing and selling her books after the historic walk and Judy Wickwire will be taking photographs of people standing near one of the vintage cars on display.

The cafe is now serving a new breakfast and lunch menu. Delicatessen Sandwiches, Grilled Panini Specials, Soups and Baked Goods are made fresh daily.

The Mad Dog Market offers a selection of gourmet foods, gifts, snacks, ice cream, beer and wine. California Lottery tickets and fishing licenses are also available to purchase.

The Market begins summer hours of 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week on Monday.