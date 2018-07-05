Woman’s body found in Gardnerville Ranchos

A woman found dead in a field around noon Wednesday has been identified as Charlene Heaphy, 56, of Dresslerville, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

She was found in a field off of Dresslerville Road, between Muir and Riverview in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Heaphy's next of kin have been notified.

This remains an active death investigation and at this time there is no indication of foul play, Undersheriff Paul Howell.

Anyone with any information in this case, may contact Investigator Ryan Young at 775-782-9926.