Woman wanted on theft charges arrested

A Bay Area woman surrendered Thursday on a warrant accusing her of multiple theft charges in connection with a series of smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries that occurred at Lake Tahoe in April.

Kiasi Luboviski, 23, turned herself in at the Stateline substation, saying there was a warrant out for her arrest out of Tahoe Township Justice Court.

Luboviski and Briana Williams were arrested in South Lake Tahoe, after police took reports on two days that cars parked at gyms had been broken into.

According to police, someone smashed a car window and stole a purse early on April 10. A half-hour later a similar incident occurred at another gym.

The next day, police received calls around 6 a.m. of vehicle burglaries at gyms. They received a vehicle description and learned cards taken in the thefts were being used at the Safeway and CVS Pharmacy. The vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of CVS as Luboviski and Williams were walking out.

During a search of the vehicle, $1,500 in cash, five cell phones a laptop, numerous gift and credit cards, along with personal effects were found.

Police said the pair were linked to at least a half-dozen burglaries in 13 hours.

■ A Lake Tahoe man arrested Friday afternoon on several traffic violations is facing a felony for failure to appear.

Jeffrey A. Gross, 45, was taken into custody at Lake Parkway and Lower Loop Drive in Stateline for driving while suspended for DUI, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, no insurance and an alternative sentencing violation.

■ A Coleville man was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant on Monday after a stop at Highway 395 and Courtland Lane.

Daniel T. Kephart, 35, was arrested at 5 p.m. Monday.