Woman told to get off drugs or go to prison

A 58-year-old Carson City woman could spend up to a half-dozen years in prison if she fails a probation granted her on Tuesday.

Sandra Dee Tieffer admitted to selling 7 grams of cocaine in the Walmart parking lot Nov. 30.

Tieffer has been convicted of six felonies since 1991, five of which were revoked for probation violations.

“We recognize that she has a serious drug problem,” defense attorney Matt Ence said, pointing out that she had been accepted in the Vitality program. “This sale was rooted in her personal use.”

Prosecutor Ric Casper agreed Tieffer had a long history of drug abuse, that has spilled over into other crimes including a 2001 burglary and a 2006 driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm.

However, he acknowledged it would benefit the community if she was able to get clean, so he recommended probation with an underlying 18-60-month sentence.

District Judge Tod Young saw Casper’s 60 months and raised it to 24-72 months in order to motivate Tieffer to succeed on probation.

He ordered her to serve 90 days in jail and to enter an inpatient program. She will then have to participate in Western Regional Drug Court. She is on probation for five years.

“There’s no reason to put you on probation, except for those listed by Mr. Casper,” Young said. “You’ve taken you abuse to the point where you’re hurting other people. That’s reprehensible.”

■ A homeless man will have a roof over his head over the next 10 months after his probation was revoked for using drugs and alcohol.

Solomon J. Rose, 21, appeared in Douglas County District Court on a March 1 probation violation report.

Rose was originally convicted of gross misdemeanor unlawful occupation for squatting in a vacant Long Valley Home in July 2018.

Rose’s attorney Matthew Ence said his client decided Tuesday morning that he wanted to admit the violation and have his probation revoked.