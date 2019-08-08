Woman killed in Orchard crash

A Gardnerville woman was killed in a vehicle collision that occurred in Carson Valley on Aug. 1.

Naomi Cramblett, 84, was the driver of a gold Toyota 4Runner involved in the collision, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol

According to the initial report, she was driving west on Scoti Lane at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 1 when she pulled into the path of a northbound red Dodge pickup.

Firefighters had to cut her from the Toyota.

She was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Cramblett was the second person in five days killed in a Douglas County collision.

A Dayton man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Kingsbury Grade on July 28.

Carlos Esparza, 56, died at an area hospital after he lost control of his 2017 Harley Davison on the Lake side of the Grade 8 p.m. July 28.

A passenger was ejected as a result of the wreck.

These were the third and fourth fatal collisions on Douglas County roads in 2019.

■ A Carson City man died June 13 after colliding with an accused drunken driver in Zephyr Cove.

Hugo Parra-Solis, 37, was driving to work when Jarrad Dominguez, 40, of Gold River, Calif., crossed the centerline on Highway 50.

■ Gardnerville Ranchos resident Monica Adela Quiroga, 32, was killed in a Jan. 12 off-road accident.

Quiroga was a native Nevadan who grew up in Gardnerville.