Woman facing five felonies in thefts

A Gardnerville woman plans to enter guilty pleas to multiple burglary felonies when she appears in Douglas County District Court on April 21.

Bridgett Denial Blair, 41, was taken into custody on March 6 on an East Fork Justice Court warrant issued in January.

She is accused of stealing from a Foothill home where she was housesitting.

On Wednesday, attorney Matthew Ence said Blair was waiving her preliminary hearings on charges of grand larceny of a firearm and four burglary counts.

He said she planned to enter guilty pleas to five felonies and two gross misdemeanors.

Under an agreement, Ence said there would be a joint recommendation that Blair serve no more than 4-10 years on the felonies and 364 days on the gross misdemeanors, all at the same time.

Blair is being held in lieu of $85,000 bail.

On Friday, Joshua Goldberg appeared in East Fork Justice Court in connection with the thefts. Goldberg is scheduled to go to trial in May on possession of a controlled substance for sale charge.

■ A Fernley man, who allegedly grabbed a woman’s butt in the Topsy Walmart, waived a preliminary hearing and plans to admit a charge of open and gross lewdness.

Christopher Middleton, 32, is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on April 21. The charge is a gross misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of 364 days. Middleton will have to pass an evaluation in order to qualify for probation.

The woman was in court on Wednesday and asked that a no-contact order be continued.

■ A woman was released on her own recognizance pending sentencing on Tuesday after she failed Western Nevada Regional Drug Court.

Nicole I. DeRosa, 32, had been in custody for two weeks after leaving the drug court.

She is scheduled to return for sentencing in connection with a January 2017 arrest for illegally obtaining prescriptions.

■ A Lake Tahoe man with two prior felonies is eligible for probation in connection with a November 2017 Stateline arrest for possession of drugs. Bradley Kirby’s possession case does not require the judge to give him probation in the case. The felony carries 1-4 years in prison.