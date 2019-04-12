Woman faces prison in meth sales

A 58-year-old Carson City woman faces up to six years in prison after she admitted Tuesday to selling methamphetamine.

Sandra Dee Tieffer is accused of selling the drug on Nov. 30 in the parking lot of the Topsy Walmart.

Tieffer will remain in custody until her May 28 sentencing after she tried to pass off someone else's urine sample as her own during a drug test.

Prosecutors pointed out she had six prior felonies.

"You lied, you cheated and you used," District Judge Tod Young said. "I'm not going to let you out."

A homeless man who has been in custody for four months admitted to trafficking on Tuesday.

Josh L. Lee, 43, was arrested on Dec. 9 in the Topsy Walmart's parking lot with metamphetamine on him.

As he was making his way through the system, a new charge of trafficking in connection with a drug deal two weeks earlier was filed.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, the possession charge will be dismissed.

The agreement also envisions allowing Lee to reduce the charge to sales after he undergoes two years of treatment.

He was released to a residential treatment program and ordered to return on Oct. 8 for a status hearing.

If he fails the program, he faces up to six years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

A woman who failed to appear in court in January is scheduled to return on Tuesday for sentencing on a gross misdemeanor.

Cassandra Baker, 33, is in Douglas County custody on a nationwide warrant after she skipped her sentencing.

She had previously been released for three months to undergo treatment in September, but only spent three weeks in the program.

She was originally arrested Feb. 16, 2018, in Stateline in a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Baker admitted to a charge of possessing burglary tools.

A man facing another prison term appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday on a warrant for failing to pay $238 in fees.

"I told you if you didn't show up I would bring you in," District Judge Tod Young said.

Besides the fees, Parker Eoff is facing a charge of punching another inmate while he was awaiting transfer to the prison last spring. That and a parole hold are still pending. Parker was scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on the battery charge on Wednesday.