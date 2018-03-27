Woman arrested on elder exploitation charge

A Gardnerville woman was arrested on a warrant issued out of Carson City for elder exploitation 3 p.m. Friday.

Vicky Jo Lindblade, 62, was taken into custody at the Westerner Motel on a warrant obtained by the Nevada Attorney General's Office.

Lindblade, also known as Adams, was arrested on one count of theft and one count of exploitation of an older person. The alleged crimes were committed between April and December 2017.

According to the criminal complaint, she was designated as the caregiver of her 93-year-old father John Lindblade and his estate.

As a caregiver, she was entrusted with funds for the limited purpose of providing for her father's care. However, she allegedly subsequently converted more than $250,000 of her father's funds for her own personal use.

"My office works to ensure that all Nevadans are protected and safe, regardless of their age and living arrangements," said Attorney General Adam Laxalt. "And we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those seeking to defraud or exploit our vulnerable elderly population."

The case against Adams is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Tirzah Mathews.

Lindblade was arrested in 2006 for leaving her child in a park for six hours.