WNC fall registration underway

Summer is underway, and now is the time to register for fall semester at WNC.

Waiting until the last minute can delay students from getting the classes they want and create more stress before classes start on Aug. 26.

New students can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. Go to wnc.edu/class-schedule/ for a list of fall classes. It’s also an exciting time to consider entering a technical career at WNC.

WNC has additional money available to fund students’ pursuits of degrees and industry certifications in high-demand technical professions. Students can receive financial assistance for studying automotive mechanics, welding, machine tool, advanced manufacturing, construction, building inspection, home inspection, phlebotomy, Certified Nursing Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Commercial Drivers License Preparation and CDL Skills Test Preparation.

Scholarships also have increased for those interested in nursing. Start by filling out a simple application at http://www.wnc.edu/cte-scholarship/ and then apply for admission to WNC at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.