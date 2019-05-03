WNC Douglas campus to offer community class on retirement income, tax planning

Western Nevada College’s Continuing Education department is offering a two-part class on retirement income and taxes in retirement on Monday evenings on Monday and May 13.

Whether their primary source of retirement income is Social Security, a 401(k), an IRA or any other source, this class is designed to help participants make the most of their retirement income and understand how their taxes will change.

The ultimate goal for this class is to position participants to save money, make the right decisions about their income and avoid overtaxation.

The class will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 6 and 13 and will be held on WNC’s Douglas campus. The total cost for both classes is $20, and all participants will receive a 20-page workbook featuring information, exercises and questions designed to help them make sound financial decisions.

Advanced registration is encouraged but not required. Interested community members can email conted@wnc.edu or call 775-445-4241 for more information.