Winter Trek reservations being accepted

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is now accepting reservations for the 2019 Winter Trek Conservation Education Program. Fifth-grade teachers may reserve a spot by calling the Forest Supervisor's office at 530-543-2789, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Winter Trek begins Tuesday, January 15, and continues through March 28, 2019, weather permitting. Field trips are generally three hours long and are offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Led by Forest Service rangers and community volunteers, the Winter Trek Program offers fifth-graders an outdoor winter ecology learning experience that takes place at 9,100 feet via the Gondola at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The program includes a physical education snowshoeing adventure, while learning about fire and forest ecology of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Winter Trek is a cooperative effort between the USDA Forest Service, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Great Basin Institute, and the Lake Tahoe Visitor's Authority Explore Tahoe Visitor Center.

For more information, contact Reanna Suela by email at rsuela@fs.fed.us or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/WinterTrek.