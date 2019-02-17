Winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Sunday

Up to five inches of snow are expected today throughout Western Nevada as a winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Services in Reno says slippery road conditions will remain. As of Sunday morning, chains and snow tires were required on all major thoroughfares.

At the upper elevations, Lake Tahoe could see an additional 3-6 inches. Elevations above 7,000 feet could see 5-10 inches of fresh snow.

Winds as strong a 50 mph are possible over Sierra ridges Sunday, eventually decreasing to 40 mph.

The wind and snow will contribute to continued complications on area highways.

"Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours," the weather service cautions. "If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages."

Recommended Stories For You

Snow totals of Sunday morning at Lake Tahoe ski resorts:

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 16 inches at its base and 20 inches at its summit, and a storm total of 62 inches at its base and 82 inches at its summit.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 22 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 75 inches.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 15 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 74 inches.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports a storm total of 64-71 inches.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 8 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 59 inches.