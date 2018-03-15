Winter storm warning issued for Western Nevada valleys

Precipitation on Wednesday and this morning was just the opening salvo in a front that prompted forecasters to issue a winter storm warning.

"This is a moderate storm by Sierra standards, but travel impacts in the Sierra will be fairly long lasting, through Saturday morning," said Reno Meteorologist in Charge Joh Mittelstadt on Thursday.

The storm warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Friday, with a chance of 2-6 inches of snow possible in the Valleys.

"Travel will likely be difficult tonight and during the Friday morning commute," the statement issued at 8:47 a.m. said. "Snowfall rates may diminish Friday afternoon, with another round of accumulating snow possible Friday evening."

According to the forecast, 2-3 feet of snow are possible in the Tahoe Basin above 7,000 feet, with some locations seeing up to 4 feet.

Up to 1-2 feet of snow is expected to fall across Mono County this afternoon through tonight affecting travel on Highway 395.

Western Nevada valley residents could see snow on the ground this morning, but amounts will be hard to pin down because surfaces may have been warm enough to melt it as it fell on Thursday night.

Forecasters believe snowfall overnight could affect both the morning and evening commutes Friday.

Another wet storm could arrive on Tuesday to usher in spring.

No accidents were reported as a result of Thursday's brief snow shower that resulted in icing up Jacks Valley Road, Genoa Lane and Foothill Road entering Genoa.

Flurries were scattered across the Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Commuters awoke to road controls on Kingsbury Grade and over Spooner Summit on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

As of Thursday morning, Minden has had .88 inches of precipitation, 7.5 inches of which have fallen as snow.

With half the month over, that's short of the average 1.12 inches the Valley receives during the month.

Heavenly Ski Resort reported 18 inches of snow over the past week, most of which fell on Wednesday night.