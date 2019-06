A 4.34-pound fish won the Kids Fishing Derby this weekend for 10-year-old Jacob Vinson.

An estimated 1,500 children participate in the annual event held every year at Lampe Park in Gardnerville.

Of the trout planted in Willow Creek at Lampe Park, 500 pounds were removed to the Gilman Ponds near Heritage Park.

Ellie Everett, 6, came in second with a 4.13-pound whopper.