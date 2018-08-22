Winners chosen in ‘Texture’ photo contest

The smoke from all the California fires left us wanting for our beautiful Nevada blue skies. Our prayers go out to all affected and a big thank you to the men and women battling them. Our sunset on the night of Aug. 14 was phenomenal.

First on our agenda for Tuesday's meeting was our club photo contest. Our theme was "Texture." Over 30 photos were entered and Chuck Deiphuis, our judge, had a hard time picking the winners. As always, Chuck's critique was amazing. Congratulations to our fabulous three winners.

First place was awarded to Robin Grueninger and her lovely photograph that she called "Peacock Feathers."

Our second place winner went to Bart Owens and his western themed photo that he called "Saddle Bags."

Merry Muller placed third with her photo that looked good enough to eat … "Blackberries."

Again, congratulations, all.

While we were having our contest, the fantastic Neil Lockhart was preparing three tables for his presentation of "Light Painting."

Club members were asked to bring in western type artifacts for Neil to arrange on three tables. We had quite an array of things to photograph. Everything from steer skulls to worn horseshoes were presented on the tables. Neil explained the art of light painting and club members could set up their tripods and cameras to try their hand. A very fun and difficult learning experience. Practice, practice, practice as lighting is the key to this wonderful art form. Thank you, Neil. It was fantastic.

The club is planning for future photography outings. We also have our annual barbecue coming up. Our fabulous host will be, again, Chuck Deiphuis.

For our September meeting, club Vice President Jim Robeson will be presiding. Jim will also do a presentation on "paper negatives." Jim is an avid antique camera collector with some beautiful cameras. He plans to take a group shot of members in the beginning of the meeting.

We meet on the second Tuesday of each month at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. We start the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Guests are welcome.