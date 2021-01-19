Winds blamed for Lake Tahoe power outage

Most of the outage at Lake Tahoe is affecting Glenbrook this morning.

NV Energy

Nearly 1,200 NV Energy customers at Lake Tahoe are without power, according to the power company’s web site.

The company cites the wind as the cause of the outage that affects 964 customers in Glenbrook where the power went out around 6:35 a.m.

There are a few other outages across Douglas County, accounting for the rest of the people without power.

Tahoe Douglas firefighters responded a small wildfire at Lake Tahoe amid the gusty winds, which were clocked at 45 mph. Other fires are being tracked along the west slope of the Sierra.

A tree at Round Hill reportedly was knocked over as a result of the winds.

Heavenly Ski Resort closed due to the winds.

A high wind warning remains in effect for Stateline through 7 p.m. today.