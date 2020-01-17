Wilkinson receives 2020 Aldax award

The Carson Water Subconservancy District selected Richard Wilkinson to receive the 2020 Andy Aldax Carson River Watershed Award for Exemplary Service in Conservation and Protection of the Carson River Watershed. The award, created in 2007, recognizes individuals or organizations that actively demonstrate a 10-plus year commitment and accomplish plans and projects to improve and sustain the Carson River Watershed.

Wilkinson is an environmental resource sciences specialist. Through his positions at the Carson Valley Conservation District, Dayton Valley Conservation District and Carson City, he has worked on numerous projects in the Carson River Watershed. Wilkinson takes it upon himself to provide exceptional support and service to landowners, the general public, and everyone he meets. He discerns quickly their individual needs and moves efficiently to provide key information to projects and natural resource issues.

Wilkinson was raised in the Carson River Basin and remains within the community today. After receiving his degree in Environmental Resource Sciences from UNR, he went to work doing what he loves. While his adventures took him to the east side of the state, it wasn’t long before he was back home in the Carson River Basin. During his time with the Dayton Valley Conservation District, he was responsible for several streambank restoration projects. Now, he finds himself at the Carson Valley Conservation District working tirelessly to restore streambanks in the Carson Valley area. Wilkinson believes in creating a river that can change freely without doing irreparable damage to those who live along the river. His philosophy doesn’t end there; Wilkinson is known for getting projects competed in a timely manner with minimal negative effects. His river restoration projects are so successful that many would never know that the area was once in need of severe ecological restoration.

Fondly known as the “go-to” for most things within the Carson Valley Conservation District, Wilkinson receives countless calls daily from government entities and private landowners calling upon his experience and knowledge for conservation information and advice. He is devoted to protecting the agricultural infrastructure and natural resources of the unique watershed that he calls “home.”

The award will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the Bonanza Room of the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St. (Hwy. 50), Carson City. All are welcome. For more information, contact Catrina Schambra at 775-887-7450.