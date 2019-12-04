Wiley Parade of Lights grand marshal

Gold Star Mom Sally Wiley is participating in two parades this week.

The first one was the less formal, a trip from her home to the Gardnerville Post Office on Tuesday with her volunteers to mail the last flurry of care packages to the troops before she retires.

On Saturday, Wiley will be the grand marshal of the Parade of Lights, which starts at Gardnerville’s Heritage Park and heads to Minden.

“We are thrilled to announce that Sally Wiley, the indefatigable chair of the Sierra Nevada Republican Women’s Caring for America Committee, commissioner on the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, WAVE board member and so much more has agreed to serve as this year’s parade grand marshal,” Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Chernock said.

Wiley had been sending packages to her son, Staff Sgt. Sean Diamond, for years before he was killed during his third tour in Iraq when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Feb. 15, 2009.

She started sending packages to service members overseas after that.

This is the 24th year of the parade, which has grown to one of the Valley’s largest events, Chernock said.

“The theme for the floats this year is ‘Favorite Holiday Movie,’ so we’re expecting to see everything from Ralphie’s BB gun to the Grinch to Home Alone booby traps roll down the street.”

Heritage Park is where Parade of Lights starts 5 p.m. and enters Main Street from Eddy Street, and then head north on Highway 395. The parade will turn onto Esmeralda Avenue in Minden to end at Minden Park.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that Main Street will be closed from Waterloo to Buckeye Road at about 4 p.m.

Detours around the parade route will be available and residents are asked to plan appropriately for travel.

The Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Highway Patrol will both have a presence at the parade and activities following.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking parade-goers to:

■ Please stay out of the road and on the sidewalks as to not interfere with the parade route.

■ Maintain possession of your cell phone, wallet and other valuables and don’t leave them in your car.

■ Dress for the weather and be cautious of ice.

■ Be courteous and aware of flaggers and Citizen Patrol Volunteers.

A busy three nights begins tonight in Gardnerville with the annual Christmas Kick-off, featuring fireworks, music and food at Heritage Park starting around 5:30 p.m.

The celebrations move to Minden and Genoa on Friday.