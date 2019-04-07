Why the Gospel is good news

When you read the Bible, you can't help noticing the abundance of superlative words and language that is used. At first you might think they are merely exaggerations but then you realize that exaggeration is contrary to the serious message as well as the Spirit of the Word of God. A classic example of superlative use is in the epistle of Ephesians 3:20. "Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think."

On the other hand, there are other verses in Scripture that are so short and simple they seem to be understatements unless you stop and examine them more closely. Such a verse is 1 John 1:7 which reads — "But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin."

We all know that "Light" is frequently used in Scripture and in everyday conversation, as a metaphor for truth or true information (especially spiritual) since there are close similarities between truth and light. Remember that in the Bible Jesus is called, "the light of the world."

The word, "sin," is not often used in public conversation anymore because society resents its spiritual implications, but the dictionary defines it as any reprehensible or regrettable action, behavior, fault or offense. In the Bible however, sin is described as transgression or rebellion against the law of God. Furthermore, the Scripture tells us that no human being is righteous or without sin and that all of us will ultimately be held accountable for our sins whether committed in ignorance or in deliberate and willful rebellion. (Rom. 3:10-12)

But the gospel of Christ is good news and great comfort to men because God offers a powerful solution to the tragic reality of human sin by sending His Son into the world to personally bear the responsibility of all our sins in his own body. Notice especially, the last phrase of this verse. "The blood of Jesus Christ God's Son cleanses us FROM ALL sin."

The exciting part of this phrase is the wider meaning of the tiny little word, "All" which is translated from the tiny little Greek word of, "pas." This Greek word is emphatic in a much broader application than our English word. The Amplified Bible translates it this way. "The Blood of Jesus Christ removes us from all sin and guilt in all its forms and manifestations."

The precious blood of Christ shed for the world, cleanses purifies, removes, pardons and cleanses from ALL SIN. Mountains of sins. Big sins, little sins, old sins, forgotten sins, and sins that have weighed heavily on the conscious every day of one's life. They are ALL cleansed and forgiven by the blood of Jesus Christ as we walk in the knowledge that it was for this purpose that God sent His Son into the world. Hallelujah! It is easy to see why the gospel earns the description of very good news for every one of us?

Pastor Gene Holman of Living Word Fellowship in Gardnerville is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.