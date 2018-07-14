Why Grace is so amazing

Hundreds of books have been written, dozens of hymns composed, and thousands of sermons preached on this major theme of the Bible – "Grace." Grace is the foundational and fundamental doctrine of the Gospel message. John Newtons Hymn," Amazing Grace" has been a perennial favorite of Christian worship since it was first published in 1779.

Since this is true, I need give no particular reason why I chose grace for this weeks' reflection on the Word. A profound truth bears repeating often, a fine book should be read many times, and a great sermon should be preached periodically. Here is the grand statement of grace written in Paul's Epistle to the Ephesians. (2:8-9) "For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast."

First let's remind ourselves of the definition of grace before discussing the blessing of grace which is so wonderfully encouraging. The common definition of "grace" (Grk- "Charis") according to bible dictionaries is, "Favor or kindness shown without regard to the worth or merit of the one who receives it and without regard for what that person deserves. Grace is a major attribute of God according to Ex 34:6. The Lord God is "merciful and gracious, long-suffering, and abounding in goodness and truth". By the way, from this passage we also learn that several other very beneficial attributes of God such as mercy, love, compassion, and patience, are closely associated with grace.

The frequent use of the words, grace and mercy in everyday language, bears witness to the fact that we know we are guilty and stand in need of both because they would not sound so sweet if we felt no need of them. It is known phenomena that the entire world carries such an incredible weight of guilt (sometimes unconsciously) it is correct to conclude that everyone needs grace.

Summing up the amazing benefits of grace, since pardon and salvation is solely by means of God's grace, there is absolutely nothing related to a human being, that can disqualify him from hope if he seeks pardon and forgiveness through the shed blood of Jesus Christ who died for the sins of the world. (John 3:16). " -the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin." 1 John 1:7

Furthermore, since the power of God's grace is infinitely greater than the guilt of human sin there is not a single person alive without hope — the prostitute, the thief, the drunkard and even the murderer. This verse has sufficient clarity to remove all doubt from the proposition.

God's grace qualifies multitudes for pardon and salvation who otherwise would live their lives in fear, shame, despair, and hopelessness. "Whoever believes on Him will not be put to shame." For – the same Lord over all is rich to all who call upon Him. For "whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved." (Romans 10;13)